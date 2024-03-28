In response to recent comments made by the US State Department regarding the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the freezing of Congress party bank accounts, India has called on the statement made from the US embassy.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, expressed India's strong objection, stating, "Yesterday India lodged its strong objection and protest with the senior official from the US embassy with regard to the comments made by the US State Department."

Jaiswal emphasized the unwarranted nature of the recent remarks by the State Department, asserting, "The recent remarks by the State Department are unwarranted. Any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable."

Highlighting India's adherence to the rule of law, Jaiswal continued, "In India, legal processes are driven only by the rule of law. Anyone who has a similar ethos, especially fellow democracies, should have no difficulty in appreciating this fact."

The spokesperson underscored India's pride in its independent and robust democratic institutions, affirming, "India is proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions. We are committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences."

Jaiswal also emphasized on international relations, stating, "Mutual respect and understanding form the foundation of international relations, and states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others."