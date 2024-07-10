India's telecom equipment sector has reached a significant milestone by exceeding Rs 50,000 crore in sales under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, according to a recent announcement from the Ministry of Communication.

This achievement underscores the government's effective strategy to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Since the PLI scheme's inception three years ago, it has attracted Rs 3,400 crore in investments, highlighting its success in fostering local industry growth.

Beyond financial success, the scheme has generated over 17,800 direct jobs and numerous indirect employment opportunities, reflecting the sector's growing competitiveness. These initiatives, including Make-in-India and the PLI scheme, have transformed India from a net importer to a major producer of telecom equipment. Notably, domestic production of mobile phones soared to 33 crore units in 2023-24, up from 5.8 crore units in 2014-15. Telecom product exports have also surged, reaching Rs 10,500 crore, demonstrating significant growth and global competitiveness.

Minister of Communications and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the transformative impact of these initiatives, noting the considerable reduction in telecom imports and the sector's emergence as a global leader in advanced technologies like 5G. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have played pivotal roles in narrowing the import-export gap, enhancing India's export capabilities in the telecom sector.

In the fiscal year 2023-24 alone, combined exports of telecom equipment and mobile phones totaled over ₹1.49 lakh crore, nearing the import figure of Rs 1.53 lakh crore, marking a notable achievement in India's export growth. This success story is a testament to the strategic initiatives and policies driving economic and technological advancement in the country.

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