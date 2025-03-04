Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Vantara, a state-of-the-art wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre in Gujarat, which houses over 1.5 lakh rescued, endangered, and threatened animals across more than 2,000 species.

During his visit, PM Modi explored various facilities within the centre, interacting closely with rehabilitated species and reviewing advanced veterinary services. He visited Vantara’s wildlife hospital, which is equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, including MRI and CT scans, ICUs, and specialized departments such as Wildlife Anesthesia, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endoscopy, Dentistry, and Internal Medicine.

One of the highlights of his visit was witnessing an Asiatic Lion undergoing an MRI scan and observing a life-saving surgery on a leopard that had been rescued after being hit by a vehicle.

PM Modi also spent time feeding and interacting with various rare species, including Asiatic Lion cubs, a White Lion cub, a Clouded Leopard cub, and Caracal cubs—an endangered species that is now part of a breeding program at Vantara aimed at reintroducing them into the wild. The White Lion cub he fed was born at the facility after its mother was rescued and rehabilitated.

The Prime Minister experienced up-close encounters with several exotic and ferocious animals. He sat face-to-face with a Golden Tiger, four Snow Tigers rescued from a circus, a Snow Leopard, and a White Lion. He also interacted with an Okapi, Chimpanzees rescued from pet facilities, Orangutans that had been transferred from overcrowded shelters, and a Hippopotamus submerged in water.

During his visit, he walked among Zebras, fed a Giraffe and a One-Horned Rhino calf, which was orphaned after its mother’s death. He also witnessed an enormous Python, a unique two-headed snake and turtle, Tapirs, Giant Otters, Bongo antelopes, and Seals.

One of the key features of Vantara is its elephant hospital, the largest of its kind in the world. The centre provides specialized care, including hydrotherapy pools for elephants suffering from arthritis and foot ailments. PM Modi observed elephants undergoing therapy in a jacuzzi designed to aid their mobility and recovery.

As part of his visit, PM Modi released rescued parrots back into the wild and interacted with veterinarians, support staff, and conservationists who play a crucial role in managing Vantara’s facilities.

The centre is at the forefront of conservation efforts for several endangered species, including the Asiatic Lion, Snow Leopard, and One-Horned Rhinoceros, ensuring their survival through structured rehabilitation programs.