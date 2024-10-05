A major technical glitch disrupted the operations of IndiGo Airlines across the country on Saturday, causing significant delays and inconvenience for passengers. The system outage led to slower check-ins and long queues at various airports, as customers faced extended wait times due to the airline's website and booking system being affected.

The airline released a statement acknowledging the issue, stating, "We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport." The outage began around 12 noon, and although operations briefly resumed at 1:05 pm, the system remained unstable, prolonging the disruption.

IndiGo assured passengers that their team was actively working to resolve the situation and restore normalcy as soon as possible. "Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible," the airline added.

Social media was flooded with complaints from frustrated passengers, many of whom shared visuals from airports showing large crowds waiting at the check-in counters. Several users also reported difficulties in booking tickets and accessing other services during the outage.

IndiGo continues to monitor the situation and has urged passengers to remain patient as efforts to resolve the issue are underway.

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