IndiGo cancels over 100 flights amid crew shortages, new flight duty rules

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, cancelled more than 100 flights and delayed scores of services on Wednesday, as it struggled with operational disruptions primarily due to crew shortages and adjustments to new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. The airline announced “calibrated schedule adjustments” for the next 48 hours to stabilise operations and restore normalcy.

According to sources, cancellations were recorded at major airports, at least 42 flights were cancelled at the Bangalore airport, 38 flights at the Delhi airport, 33 at the Mumbai airport and 19 at the Hyderabad airport. Airports witnessed long queues and frustration among passengers, many of whom took to social media to highlight hours-long delays and cancelled flights.

IndiGo, which operates approximately 2,300 domestic and international flights daily, cited “a multitude of unforeseen operational challenges” affecting its network over the past two days. These challenges include minor technology glitches, winter schedule adjustments, adverse weather, aviation congestion, and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules, the airline said in a statement.

The FDTL norms, rolled out in phases following directives from the DGCA and the Delhi High Court, have increased weekly rest periods to 48 hours, extended night hours, and reduced the number of permitted night landings from six to two. The first phase began in July, with the second phase implemented from November 1. Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, had initially opposed the rules, citing the need for additional crew resources.

Industry sources confirmed that IndiGo has faced acute crew shortages since the second phase of FDTL norms came into effect, compounding operational challenges. As a result, the airline recorded an on-time performance (OTP) score of just 35 percent on December 2, a sharp drop for a carrier known for punctuality.

Passengers expressed anger and frustration on social media, with many highlighting the lack of timely updates and long delays. Some tagged government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, urging swift action. IndiGo stated that it is offering alternate travel arrangements or refunds to affected passengers and said its teams are working “around the clock” to stabilise operations.

The airline currently has a fleet of 416 aircraft, with 366 operational and 50 on the ground, up from 47 last month, according to Planespotter.com. IndiGo said the 48-hour schedule adjustments are intended to progressively normalise operations and recover punctuality across its network.

As passengers continue to face disruptions, the airline has emphasised that the measures are necessary to manage the combined impact of crew shortages, regulatory changes, and operational challenges, and pledged to resume normal operations as soon as possible.