An IndiGo flight, 6E784, travelling from Jaipur to Kolkata was forced to return to Jaipur due to a technical glitch on Monday. The issue was detected whilst the flight was en route to Kolkata.

Adhering to standard operating procedures, the pilot made the decision to land back at Jaipur. A spokesperson for IndiGo confirmed the incident, stating that the aircraft was subsequently sent for a thorough inspection and necessary repairs at Jaipur airport.

To mitigate the inconvenience, an alternative flight was arranged for the affected passengers. IndiGo expresses its sincere apologies to all passengers aboard the Jaipur-Kolkata flight for the inconvenience caused by the incident, the spokesperson added.