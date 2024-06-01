An IndiGo flight traveling from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 passengers onboard made an emergency landing in Mumbai on June 1 following a bomb threat, according to sources. The aircraft, identified as flight 6E5314, landed safely at approximately 8:45 a.m. All passengers disembarked safely using a step ladder.

The emergency landing occurred after the pilot informed the Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) of an alleged bomb threat. This incident marks the second such threat involving an IndiGo flight within the past week; on May 28, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi had also received a bomb threat.

In a statement, IndiGo confirmed the bomb threat and detailed the subsequent actions taken. "Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol, and the aircraft was directed to an isolation bay in accordance with security agency guidelines," the airline said. "All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft, which is currently undergoing inspection."

IndiGo added that the aircraft will be returned to the terminal area after all security checks are completed. The situation is under control, and further investigations are being conducted to ensure the safety and security of future flights.