A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft from Amritsar deviated from the taxiway after landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Sunday, February 11. This resulted in a runway being blocked for approximately 15 minutes. The A320 aircraft ended up at the dead end of the runway 28/10, impacting some flight operations.

The aircraft was later towed from the runway to a parking bay by an IndiGo towing van. IndiGo's comments on the incident are still expected. IGIA, India's largest airport which handles around 1,400 flights daily, has four operational runways. This incident adds to a series of recent mishaps involving the airline.

On January 31, passengers protested at the Delhi airport after IndiGo cancelled a flight to Deoghar, Jharkhand. Cricketer Mayank Agarwal was hospitalised in Agartala after consuming a 'poisonous liquid' on a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight last month.

In another incident, pilots of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Baku were suspended from flying duty pending an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) into whether they had taken off without the required air traffic control (ATC) clearance.

IndiGo was also fined Rs 1.2 crore by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) after passengers were seen consuming food on the tarmac while waiting for their delayed flight. In a significant incident, a passenger was filmed hitting the pilot of an IndiGo flight during an announcement regarding delays.

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