An IndiGo flight bound for Leh was forced to return to Delhi early Thursday, June 19 morning under unclear circumstances, triggering concern among passengers and aviation observers.

Flight 6E 2006, operated by an Airbus A320-251N, was scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6:30 AM. However, the aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers including crew, turned back mid-flight and landed safely at IGI Airport.

While IndiGo has clarified in a preliminary statement that no emergency was officially declared during the flight, some unconfirmed reports suggest the return may have been prompted by a technical issue. The airline has yet to provide detailed clarification.

All passengers onboard are reported to be safe. Further announcements from IndiGo regarding the cause of the unscheduled return are awaited.

This incident adds to a growing list of mid-air technical diversions that have sparked conversations around aviation safety and aircraft maintenance standards in the country.