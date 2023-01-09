In yet another shocking incident of an in-flight misconduct, poor behavior against cabin crew, two drunk passengers on Sunday, January 8, while on-board the Delhi-Patna Indigo flight created a ruckus mid-air and also sexually assaulted the flight attendant.

The air hostess who was trying to pacify the ruckus was manhandled by the drunk passengers while the two accused even caused a commotion and attacked the flight captain.

Both passengers claimed to be connected the national head of the Bihar-based ruling party, as per media reports. This whole incident is of IndiGo flight 6E-6383 which reached Patna from Delhi at 8:55 pm on Sunday, January 8, night.

According to reports, after having consuming alcohol in Delhi, the two passengers boarded the aircraft. They both reportedly reside in Bihar, according to reports. Both were extremely drunk after consuming lot of liquor from Delhi. They began to bully one another only after the flight left Delhi. Other travelers on the trip encountered numerous difficulties as a result of them.

In a similar in-flight incident, an intoxicated man urinated on a female passenger (a senior citizen) sitting in business class on an Air India international flight, said the airline.

On November 26, an Air India flight AI 102 was flying from New York to Delhi when the incident occurred.

When the lights were turned off, the inebriated man walked over to the victim's seat and he then unzipped his pants and showed her his private parts.

He allegedly remained standing even after urinating until one of his fellow passengers asked him to leave.

The incident came to light when a female passenger wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekharan, expressing her dissatisfaction with the cabin crew's insensitivity to the situation.

''After the incident, they simply provided her with pajamas and slippers to change into and they appear to have taken no action against the perpetrator,'' reports quoted her as saying.

Also read: Drunk man pees on woman in business class of Air India flight