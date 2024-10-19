Amid Indian carrier flights receiving frequent bomb threats, IndiGo issued a press statement informing that its flight, operating from Jodhpur to Delhi received a security-related alert.

In its statement, IndiGo stated that the aircraft landed in Delhi, while passengers safely disembarked the aircraft.

The press statement reads, "Flight 6E 184, operating from Jodhpur to Delhi received a security-related alert. The aircraft has landed in Delhi and customers have disembarked the aircraft, we are coordination with the security agencies as per procedure. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding."

Over 10 flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats in the last 24 hours, prompting authorities to launch security checks and divert flights amid complete chaos.

Five flights each from IndiGo and Akasa received threats, while three Vistara aircraft and one Air India Express flight were also under target.

Early on October 19 morning, three international flights of Vistara Airlines received bomb threats which were revealed to be hoaxes after checks.

In the past one week, at least two dozen flights have received similar threats and all of them turned out to be false alarms.

The investigating agencies have found some common lines and words used in these fake threats, like "bombs", "blood will spread everywhere", "explosive devices", "this is not a joke" and "you will all die" and "bomb rakhwa dia hai" (Hindi for bomb has been placed) among others.