IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Mumbai, warning of flight delays and cancellations due to heavy rains causing air traffic congestion in the city. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status regularly and wished everyone safe travels in a post on X.

According to the Hindustan Times, the number of passengers affected by flight delays has increased significantly. IndiGo, previously known for its punctuality, has seen a decline in performance due to delayed departures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continuous heavy rainfall in Mumbai until Saturday and issued an orange alert for the city. Early morning rains have caused severe traffic congestion and waterlogging. The IMD reported very intense spells of rainfall in isolated areas of Mumbai, with Colaba recording 86 mm and Santa Cruz 115.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on July 11 and 8:30 am on July 12.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for Madhya Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Earlier this week, Mumbai experienced intense rainfall that led to significant waterlogging and flooding in suburban railway stations, with 170 mm of rain recorded in just three hours.

In response to the severe weather, schools and colleges were closed, and the legislative assembly session was adjourned. With moderate to heavy rains expected to continue until July 15, the Shinde government’s disaster management control room will oversee the management of civic services.