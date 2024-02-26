IndiGo has inaugurated daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok, solidifying accessibility and economic connections. As the first Indian carrier to introduce this service, IndiGo aims to provide a seamless travel experience, promoting stronger ties between the two regions. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, emphasizes the airline's commitment to affordable and hassle-free travel.

The newly launched flights mark a milestone for IndiGo, which now operates 37 weekly flights connecting India and Bangkok. Malhotra expressed delight in commencing direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok, highlighting the airline's ongoing efforts to connect people with their preferred destinations and contribute to travel, tourism, and economic growth.

Hyderabad becomes the 6th Indian city with a direct IndiGo connection to Bangkok, and in the past year, the airline has expanded Hyderabad's international reach to 13 destinations. IndiGo's reputation as India's leading carrier is underscored by its commitment to delivering affordable, on-time, and courteous travel experiences across its extensive 6E network.

Bangkok, a renowned tourist hotspot, offers a vibrant cityscape with rich cultural heritage, delectable cuisine, and lively nightlife. Notable attractions in Bangkok include the Floating Market, Safari World, Siam Ocean World, Chao Phraya Dinner Cruise, and Siam Park City.

Hyderabad, known as the City of Pearls, boasts historical sites like Charminar, the UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage site of Chowmahalla Palace, and the Salar Jung Museum, one of the world's largest private collection museums. Recognized for its culinary delights, Hyderabad is also emerging as a global IT hub, presenting a unique blend of rich history, modern culture, and diverse heritage. IndiGo's latest route connects two cities with distinctive offerings, further enhancing travel options for passengers.