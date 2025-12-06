Govt orders IndiGo to complete all pending refunds by Dec 7

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay, following recent flight cancellations and disruptions. The Ministry has mandated that refunds for all affected flights must be fully processed by 8.00 PM on Sunday, December 7.



Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected. The Ministry has warned that any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action.

To ensure smooth grievance redressal, IndiGo has been asked to establish dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells. These cells will proactively contact affected passengers and ensure that refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed efficiently, minimising the need for repeated follow-ups. The automatic refund system will remain active until operations stabilise completely.

The Ministry has further directed IndiGo to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays within the next 48 hours. Airlines are required to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines and provide compensation where applicable under existing passenger rights regulations.

MoCA emphasised that passenger rights will remain fully protected during this period of operational disruption. Oversight mechanisms have been reinforced to ensure proper facilitation for senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, students, patients, and others requiring urgent travel. The Ministry continues to monitor the recovery process closely and remains committed to restoring full operational normalcy at the earliest.

