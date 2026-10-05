IndiGo revises fuel charges across domestic, international routes amid rising ATF costs

IndiGo has announced a fresh recalibration of fuel charges across its domestic and international routes, effective for all bookings made after 0001 hours on October 6, 2026.

The airline said ATF (Air Turbine Fuel) prices have remained volatile in recent months, particularly following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The latest month on month increase in ATF prices has exceeded 14 percent, pushing fuel costs to among the highest levels seen in the last decade. Since ATF makes up a significant share of an airline's operating costs, the rise is expected to affect cost structures and network economics across the industry, including IndiGo's.

In view of the situation, IndiGo said it has marginally recalibrated its fuel charges. On domestic routes, the revised charges range from Rs 375 for distances up to 500 km to Rs 1,300 for routes above 2,000 km, with incremental charges of Rs 600, Rs 900 and Rs 1,150 for the bands in between.

International fuel charges vary by region. For the SAARC region, charges are set at Rs 1,000 for distances up to 500 km and Rs 3,000 beyond that. Southeast Asia, the GCC and Middle East, and North and East Asia will each attract a charge of Rs 5,500, while Africa is set at Rs 6,000. Europe carries the highest international fuel charge at Rs 10,000.

IndiGo said that fully offsetting the rise in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in charges, but it has opted for a measured adjustment to minimise the impact on customers. The airline added that it regrets the additional burden on passengers but said the move reflects the sustained rise in operating costs and the evolving market environment, and that it will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.