IndiGo plans to expand its international network with direct flights to 10 new destinations, including major cities like London, Athens, and Manchester, CEO Pieter Elbers announced on Friday. The airline will also add routes to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Siem Reap, and four locations in Central Asia.

The new services reflect growing demand in the Indian aviation market, supported by ongoing infrastructure improvements, Elbers said during a briefing in New Delhi.

Starting in July, IndiGo will operate direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam using leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The Manchester route will mark the airline’s entry into long-haul operations.

Currently, IndiGo is a USD 10 billion-revenue company flying to over 90 domestic and 40 international destinations. It runs more than 2,300 flights daily with a fleet exceeding 430 aircraft. (PTI)