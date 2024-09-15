IndiGo's flight 6E 1303, scheduled to depart for Doha from Mumbai on Sunday, faced cancellation after a series of technical issues and procedural delays, according to a report by ANI.



Despite several efforts to resolve the complications, the airline ultimately decided to cancel the flight. The repeated delays, spanning over several hours, left around 250 to 300 passengers stranded at the airport.

The flight, initially slated to take off at 3:55 am, encountered multiple setbacks before the final decision to abort the journey was made. This cancellation has not only disrupted the travel plans of hundreds of passengers but has also raised questions about the airline's handling of technical and procedural challenges.

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