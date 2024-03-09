Passengers bound for Istanbul from Mumbai found themselves in an unexpected delay as IndiGo announced on Saturday that flight 6E18 has been postponed due to a technical issue with the incoming aircraft from Istanbul. The airline swiftly mobilized resources to mitigate the inconvenience, ensuring passenger comfort remained a top priority.

In an official statement, IndiGo revealed that passengers slated for the affected flight are being accommodated on two special flights operated by A32x aircraft. The airline has been diligently liaising with regulatory authorities to expedite the clearance process and resume operations at the earliest.

"At this moment, ensuring passengers' comfort caused by this unforeseen situation is our top priority, and we are providing alternate options, rescheduling, and refunds as per norms," affirmed the airline spokesperson. IndiGo extended sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused by the delay, emphasizing their commitment to passenger satisfaction.

However, this incident follows closely on the heels of another noteworthy event involving IndiGo. Earlier in the week, Mumbai police arrested a 42-year-old passenger onboard an IndiGo flight for smoking a beedi, in violation of aviation regulations.