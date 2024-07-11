In a significant move to combat visa and passport fraud and bolster national security, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police in the national capital have apprehended 108 fraudulent agents. This operation comes in response to a surge in illegal immigration facilitated by these unscrupulous individuals.

The intensified efforts, marked by strategic operations and notable successes, have reinforced the integrity of air travel and national security. Data from the Delhi Police reveals that in the past six months alone, the IGI Airport Police have detained 108 fraudulent agents. This figure represents a dramatic increase compared to 51 arrests during the same period in 2023.

The police have shifted their focus to holding agents accountable rather than solely targeting passengers, who often become unwitting victims of illegal immigration schemes while seeking better opportunities abroad. This strategic approach aims to address the root causes of these scams, leading to a substantial improvement in detection and apprehension efforts.

Additionally, the police have undertaken a comprehensive review of pending cases where only passengers had been previously arrested. Investigating Officers have been briefed and tasked with tracking down and prosecuting the fraudulent agents involved.

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