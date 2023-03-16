Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will launch the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline via video conference on March 18.

This is the first cross-border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh, built at an estimated cost of INR 377 crore, with the Government of India bearing the cost of the Bangladesh section of the pipeline (about INR 285 crore) through grant assistance.

The pipeline can transport one million metric tonnes per year (MMTPA) of high-speed diesel (HSD). It would first offer High-Speed Diesel to seven areas in northern Bangladesh.

The operation of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline would establish a sustainable, dependable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly way of transferring HSD from India to Bangladesh, as well as strengthen bilateral cooperation in energy security.