Indo-Myanmar border security gets high-level review, emphasis on drones and real-time intel

Dr. Rajendra Kumar, IAS, Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, undertook an official visit to Moreh in Tengnoupal District today to assess the security framework and infrastructure along the strategically important Indo-Myanmar border.

During his visit, Dr. Kumar inspected frontline border posts and surveillance installations, interacting with personnel to understand operational challenges and explore ways to enhance field efficiency.

In a high-level review meeting attended by the Assam Rifles, local administration, and other security agencies, the Secretary stressed the need to optimize patrolling and strengthen real-time intelligence sharing.

He called for the rapid integration of modern monitoring technologies, including drones and advanced sensor systems, to build a robust and “smart” border management network.

Dr. Kumar praised the dedication of security forces operating in a sensitive environment and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding national integrity while facilitating legitimate cross-border trade.

He urged all agencies to maintain peak operational readiness and proactive coordination to prevent illegal activities and ensure regional stability.