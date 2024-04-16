In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming state elections, the Uttarakhand administration has taken the decision to close the Indo-Nepal border starting today. The closure, set to last for 72 hours, comes as Uttarakhand gears up for polls scheduled on April 19.

The sealing of the border, a vital juncture for movement between India and Nepal, aims to suspend all border crossings for the specified duration. This decision was made to maintain peace and security during the crucial voting period.

To enforce the closure effectively, the administration has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Under these guidelines, the border will be sealed from 5 p.m. today until the conclusion of the voting process.

The move underscores the authorities' commitment to conducting elections without any disruptions, ensuring that voters can exercise their democratic rights freely and without interference.

This decision, while impacting cross-border movement, reflects the administration's prioritization of maintaining law and order during the electoral process. With Uttarakhand heading to the polls imminently, the temporary border closure stands as a precautionary measure to safeguard the integrity of the electoral proceedings.