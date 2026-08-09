Indore police arrest Raja Raghuvanshi's brothers for alleged illegal liquor sale at dhaba

Indore police have arrested two elder brothers of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya last year, for allegedly serving liquor at a dhaba without a valid licence.

According to reports by India Today, the two men, Sachin Raghuvanshi and Vipin Raghuvanshi, were arrested after police conducted a routine inspection of hotels and dhabas in the Rau area. During the inspection, officers allegedly found liquor being served without the required permission at Raja Bhoj Dhaba on CAT Road.

ACP Nidhi Saxena said six people, including Sachin, the dhaba manager, and Vipin, the operator, were booked under relevant provisions of the Excise Act.

Police also found that the dhaba had not submitted details of its employees to the local police station, as required. A separate case was registered against Vipin for allegedly violating an order issued under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sachin and Vipin are Raja's elder brothers and had been running the dhaba in his name, police said. They were produced before a court and subsequently sent to jail.

Raja and his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, had travelled from Indore to Meghalaya for their honeymoon in May 2025. The couple went missing during the trip, and Raja's body was later found in a deep gorge.

The investigation into his death alleged that Sonam had plotted the murder with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and hired others to carry out the killing. Sonam was arrested in June 2025 and is facing trial along with the other accused.