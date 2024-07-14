Indore has set a new Guinness World Record by planting over 1.1 million saplings in 24 hours, achieving the most trees planted by a team in a single day. This monumental effort took place on Sunday, July 14 and was organized by the state government, further solidifying Indore's reputation as not only the cleanest city in India but also a leader in environmental initiatives.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the achievement, highlighting Indore's dual status as the cleanest city and the economic hub of Madhya Pradesh. "Indore is now number 1 in the world," Yadav announced on his official X account, sharing the Guinness World Records certificate and photos of the event. He congratulated the citizens of Indore for their historic contribution to the environment.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the event, planting a sapling as part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign. This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5 to commemorate World Environment Day, aims to plant approximately 140 crore trees across India, including 5.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh. Shah described the state as the 'lungs of Bharat.'

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Indore is set to plant 5.1 million saplings under this campaign. The record-setting plantation drive took place at the BSF Academy's Revati Range, which was divided into nine zones and 100 sub-zones. Participants included 2,000 BSF jawans, over 100 NRIs, NCC cadets from 50 schools, numerous citizens, and members of various social organizations.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the previous record for the most saplings planted in 24 hours was 921,730, achieved by Assam's Forest Department in Udalguri on September 13 and 14, 2023.

In addition to long-lived trees like Banyan, Neem, and Peepal, the plantation drive included trees with medicinal properties such as Guava, Madhukamini, Karonda, Belpatra, and Amla. Shah attributed the success of the campaign to Prime Minister Modi's vision, which has transformed tree planting into a people's movement, encouraging respect for Mother Earth and providing a robust response to climate change.