Hyderabad police have arrested 29-year-old Keerthi Teja for the brutal murder of his grandfather, eminent industrialist Velamati Chandrasekhar Janardhan Rao, over a property dispute.



Janardhan Rao, 86, the head of the Veljan Group of Companies, was killed at his residence in Somajiguda on Thursday night. The crime was uncovered late Saturday when authorities apprehended the accused.



According to investigators, Teja, who had recently returned from the United States after completing his Master's degree, engaged in a heated altercation with his grandfather regarding property matters. The argument escalated violently, culminating in Teja stabbing Rao 73 times.



Sources revealed that Janardhan Rao, originally from Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, had recently appointed his eldest daughter’s son, Srikrishna, as the Director of Veljan Group. Additionally, he had transferred shares worth Rs 4 crore to Keerthi Teja, the son of his second daughter, Sarojini Devi.