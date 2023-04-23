Congress leader Randeep Surjewala lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 23, accusing him of trying to outbid Amit Shah and engaging in antics to stay in the news.

Surjewala's comments came in response to the Assam Police serving a notice to BV Srinivas, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president, in connection with a complaint filed by Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress, against Srinivas for sexual harassment. Surjewala further alleged that Sarma's actions were aimed at saving himself from previous scandals, including the Saradha Scam and Louis Berger Scam, which led to his defection from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Assam Police had reached Karnataka on April 23 to serve the notice to Srinivas, directing him to appear before the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on May 2. However, Srinivas was reportedly not found at his usual residence, as he had vacated his permanent residence two years ago and was staying at his uncle's place in the city.

In contrast, Congress had suspended Angkita Dutta on April 22, accusing her of "anti-party" activities and dismissing her allegations against Srinivas as "baseless and politically motivated." Dutta had filed the complaint against Srinivas on April 19, and was subsequently summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police. She had accused Srinivas and another IYC leader, Vardhan Yadav, of discrimination based on gender and using foul language to threaten her. The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also taken note of the allegations and urged the Assam Police to investigate the charges.