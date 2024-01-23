A seven-month-old child died in Andhra Pradesh after his parents had to trek for nearly seven kilometers to get access to the nearest healthcare facility. The infant’s death has sparked widespread concern over the state of healthcare in the area.

The parents of the child were compelled to undertake a seven-kilometre-long journey down the hill as the infant needed urgent medical care.

The infant was initially admitted to a local government hospital but was later transferred to Vizianagaram Hospital for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, the child succumbed to the ailment.

The parents were then forced to transport the body of the toddler back to Boddawara railway station in a private vehicle, which cost them Rs 3,000.

The incident drew a sharp reaction from the Telugu Desam Party, with party chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu questioning the YSRCP government's commitment to providing essential services.

Chandrababu Naidu took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concern, stating that if the poor are left to bear the burden of transportation costs for their deceased loved ones, it raises serious questions about the government's commitment to the welfare of its citizens. He criticised Chief Minister Jagan Reddy, calling attention to the lack of ambulance services in such situations.

This incident follows a similar tragic occurrence where the dead bodies of a woman and her six-month-old son were carried in a doli.