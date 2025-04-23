A major infiltration attempt was thwarted by the Indian Army on Wednesday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, resulting in the killing of two terrorists.

The incident occurred in the Uri Nala area, close to Sarjeevan, where alert troops intercepted a group of suspected infiltrators attempting to cross into Indian territory. According to the Army’s Chinar Corps, the gun battle erupted after troops challenged the infiltrators, believed to be a group of two to three individuals.

The army confirmed that two terrorists were neutralised during the firefight. The operation is ongoing in the region to ensure no further security threats remain.

This marks another attempt in a series of cross-border infiltrations that have been on the rise ahead of the summer months, when snow melts make mountain passes more accessible. Security forces remain on high alert along the LoC. (PTI)