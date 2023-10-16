Prime Minister also affirmed the importance of changing landscape of inland waterways in India on October 16.

Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal regarding inland waterways transport, the Prime Minister talked of inland waterways emerging as an environment friendly and cost-effective mode of transportation.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X, “Union Minister, Shri @sarbanandsonwal, narrates how post 2014, inland waterways transport is proving to be a game-changer as well as emerging as an environment friendly and cost-effective mode of transportation".

It needs mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the potential of India's national waterways in January by launching the MV Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river voyage, from Varanasi to Dibrugarh.

Travellers may enjoy our heritage, culture, art, and urban landscape during the 3,200-kilometer, 51-day journey.