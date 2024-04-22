The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini made a victorious return to her base port in Goa on 21 April, marking the end of a historic transoceanic expedition that lasted nearly two months.

The expedition, undertaken in double-handed mode, was led by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, women officers of the Indian Navy. Their exceptional journey has carved a significant milestone in Indian maritime history as they become the first from India to accomplish such a feat.

INSV Tarini's voyage spanned challenging waters and vast distances, showcasing the prowess and resilience of the Indian Navy's women officers. The expedition garnered widespread attention and admiration, symbolizing the spirit of adventure, determination, and excellence that defines the Indian Navy.

Upon their return, the officers were warmly welcomed and celebrated for their remarkable achievement. Their successful navigation across oceans not only demonstrates India's maritime capabilities but also inspires future generations, especially women, to pursue their dreams and break barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields.

The historic expedition of INSV Tarini and the courage displayed by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A serve as a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Indian Navy in pushing boundaries and achieving remarkable feats on the global stage.