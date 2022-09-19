The Indian Army’s Eastern Command chief, Lt Gen R P Kalita, on September 19, 2022, said that values of integrity, honesty, loyalty, and character have been imbibed by the students of the Army Institute of Management (AIM).

"Values of integrity, honesty, loyalty, and character which are integral to the Armed Forces' way of life are also imbibed by the students," Lt Gen Kalita said while speaking during a silver jubilee of AIM which was established in 1997.

The General further said that change is necessary as the world is changing with technological development.

Kalita further asserted that the students need to be made future-ready by incorporating these into the curriculum as the use of artificial intelligence will become predominant in decision making.

"I am sure, the course curriculum will be tweaked to meet these challenges with the guidance of the faculty and the institute director,'' he added.

Encouraging students further, Kalita asserted that they will face challenges in their personal life and professional career, however, hard work, knowledge, grit, and determination for success help them in dealing with such phases.

"There are no shortcuts in life, it is a marathon, not a sprint and students should not be scared of taking considered risks,'' he added.

Commenting further on the army institutes, Kalita said that in the 1990s, the Army as an organization felt the need for professional institutes primarily for the wards of Army personnel.

"Army Institute of Management, Kolkata is one of those institutes which was established," he added.