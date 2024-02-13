As tensions escalate ahead of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march, an intelligence report has raised concerns over the vulnerability of remote and non-motorable borders of Delhi, citing them as potential entry points for protesting farmers from Haryana and Punjab.

Over 200 farmers' unions have mobilized their supporters, gearing up for a massive march towards the national capital, slated to commence on February 13. Their primary objective remains to pressurize the Centre into meeting their long-standing demands, prominently featuring a guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

The intelligence report underlines the strategic significance of these less-guarded entry points, which could enable the protesters to bypass stringent security measures along major highways leading to Delhi. With the protest gaining momentum, authorities are on high alert, deploying additional personnel to secure vulnerable areas and prevent any untoward incidents.

The 'Delhi Chalo' movement marks the resurgence of the farmers' protest 2.0, following last year's massive demonstrations that captured global attention and culminated in the enactment of contentious agricultural laws, subsequently repealed by the government.

In anticipation of the impending march, security forces have erected barricades and intensified surveillance along key routes, anticipating potential disruptions to traffic and public order. The farmers, however, remain undeterred, asserting their constitutional right to peaceful assembly and voicing their grievances against what they perceive as detrimental agricultural policies.