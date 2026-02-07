Interim trade pact with US to boost ‘Make in India’, create jobs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 7, said that the interim trade agreement framework with the United States will strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative by opening new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs and generating large-scale employment for women and youngsters.



Thanking US President Donald Trump for his personal commitment to strong bilateral ties, Modi said the agreement reflected the growing depth, trust and dynamism of the India–US partnership.



“Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations,” the prime minister said in a post on X.



He said the framework would strengthen ‘Make in India’ by creating opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startup innovators, fishermen and other stakeholders. “It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters,” Modi said.



The prime minister noted that India and the United States share a commitment to promoting innovation, and the agreement will further deepen investment and technology partnerships between the two countries.



He added that the framework would also help strengthen resilient and trusted supply chains and contribute to global economic growth.



“As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity,” Modi said.