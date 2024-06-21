Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations today in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The event, held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the picturesque banks of Dal Lake, marked Modi's first visit to the region since commencing his third consecutive term in office.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," underscores yoga's dual role in enhancing individual well-being and fostering community health.

Since the International Day of Yoga's inception in 2014, Modi has led celebrations at various iconic locations including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The SKICC event aims to encourage grassroots participation and promote yoga's benefits in rural areas.

International Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21, was established by the United Nations following Modi's proposal during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The UNGA subsequently declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in December 2014.

The United Nations recognizes yoga as an ancient practice originating in India, embodying physical, mental, and spiritual elements, with the word 'yoga' derived from Sanskrit, meaning to join or unite.

*Nationwide and Global Celebrations*

Across India, various leaders and officials participated in Yoga Day events:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined a yoga event in Ahmedabad.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed yoga exercises in a video released a day prior and led the state-level function at Lal Parade Ground.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated at the historic Purana Quila site in Delhi, while another celebration took place at Sun Dial Lawns, Qutab Minar.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges partook in the celebrations.

*Internationally, significant events also marked the day*

In Israel, over 300 participants performed yoga asanas at the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv.

In the United States, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts gathered, where India's Deputy Ambassador to the US, Sripriya Ranganathan, delivered an address.

These widespread celebrations reflect yoga's growing global influence and its recognized benefits for holistic health and community cohesion.