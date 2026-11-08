Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora met with H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the UAE International Investment Council (UAEIIC), on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai. The high-level meeting aimed to pitch Punjab as a top destination for UAE foreign direct investment (FDI), offering full administrative handholding, single-window statutory clearances, and robust infrastructure for global businesses.

Key Highlights & Strategic Details

1. High-Level Bilateral Engagement

Key Participants: Punjab Industries Minister Aman Arora and UAEIIC Secretary General H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi.

Event & Location: Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai.

Core Objective: Establish strong institutional linkages to facilitate outward FDI from UAE public/private entities into Punjab via direct capital inflows, joint ventures, and public-private partnerships.

2. State Value Proposition & Facilitation Offers

Unified Single-Window System ('Invest Punjab'): Guarantees prompt statutory approvals and end-to-end administrative facilitation to ensure a smooth investment process.

Key Ecosystem Strengths Highlighted:

Highly conducive entrepreneurial environment.

Excellent multimodal connectivity.

Skilled technical manpower.

Transparent and investor-friendly governance

3. Mutual Growth Outlook

Target Sectors: Broad outreach across high-growth industries, encouraging investments in government, semi-government, and private sector partnerships.

Institutional Linkages: The UAEIIC welcomed Punjab’s proactive outreach, setting the foundation for long-term bilateral economic cooperation, joint enterprise creation, and investment pipelines in the state.