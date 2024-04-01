Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs, but not without facing a hiccup off the field. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant being fined for a slow over-rate during the IPL match held on Sunday.

Pant's fine of Rs 12 lakhs came as a result of his team's first offence of the season under the league's Code of Conduct, as announced in a statement issued by the IPL authorities.

The match witnessed an array of standout performances, including Pant's return-to-form knock of 51 runs off 32 balls, along with a late cameo by CSK's veteran, MS Dhoni, who scored an unbeaten 37 runs off just 16 balls. However, it was Delhi's Khaleel Ahmed who stole the limelight, earning the 'Player of the Match' title for his match-winning spell.

Delhi Capitals, led by David Warner and Prithvi Shaw's impressive opening partnership, set a formidable target of 192 runs. Despite a valiant effort by CSK's Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, and Dhoni, the team fell short, managing to score only 171/6.

With this win, Delhi Capitals secured their second victory of the season, while Chennai Super Kings suffered their first loss, positioning them in the second and seventh spots respectively on the IPL leaderboard.