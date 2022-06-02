Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sujoy Lal Thaosen took charge as the new Director General (DG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday.

The Sashastra Seema Bal ( SSB ) is primarily tasked to guard unfenced Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

Thaosen, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was handed over the baton by officiating DG and ITBP chief Sanjay Arora at the headquarters of the force in R K Puram.

He was accorded a guard of honour, after which senior SSB officers briefed him, a senior official said.

Serving as a special DG in the BSF till now, Thaosen is the 21st head of the SSB that guards unfenced Indian borders with Nepal (1,751 km) and Bhutan (699 km), apart from rendering a variety of internal security duties like conducting anti-Naxal operations.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on Tuesday issued orders for the appointment of the officer to the top SSB post that had been lying vacant since the retirement of Kumar Rajesh Chandra in December last year.