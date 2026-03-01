Iran’s embassy in New Delhi lowers flag to half-mast after death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in airstrikes

Iran’s Embassy in New Delhi lowered its flag to half-mast on March 1 following the official confirmation of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in strikes attributed to Israel and the United States.

The diplomatic mission described the action as a mark of mourning and respect. The confirmation came amid escalating hostilities and heightened tensions across the region.

A day earlier, the embassy had firmly rejected what it called demands from Israel and the United States for Iran to disarm. In a statement issued by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and shared by the mission in New Delhi, the United States was accused of conducting aerial operations in coordination with Israel, targeting locations in Tehran and other cities.

The statement alleged that some of the strikes hit civilian infrastructure and warned that further operations were expected in the coming days. It said the attacks took place during ongoing negotiations, dismissing any suggestion that Iran would concede under military pressure.

Iranian authorities have advised residents to remain calm and move to areas considered safe from further strikes. The government said arrangements were in place to ensure the continued supply of essential goods and urged citizens to avoid crowding shopping centres, citing safety concerns.

Educational institutions across affected areas have been shut, while banks are operating as usual. Government offices are functioning at 50 per cent capacity until further notice.

The developments mark a significant escalation in the conflict, with diplomatic and security implications likely to extend beyond the region.