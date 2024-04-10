Simon Harris has been elected as Ireland's youngest ever prime minister, stepping into the role with less than a year to bolster the coalition government's efforts against a potential victory by the left-wing Sinn Fein.

At just 37 years old, Harris, a former health and higher education minister renowned for his role in managing the country's initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic, now leads Fine Gael, succeeding his party colleague Leo Varadkar. His election as the new leader of Fine Gael last month went uncontested, swiftly paving the way for his ascent to the top post in Irish politics.

Harris's confirmation as the 16th prime minister of Ireland came after garnering support from independent lawmakers, as well as from his coalition partners in the Fianna Fail and Green Party. This transition of power follows Varadkar's unexpected departure, marking a pivotal moment in Irish politics.

As he steps into his new role, Harris inherits a host of challenges, including a critical shortage of affordable housing and concerns over the rising numbers of asylum seekers. These issues have contributed to Fine Gael's struggles during Varadkar's tenure, and the coalition agreement limits the scope for major policy shifts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India congratulated Harris on his appointment.

"Congratulations Simon Harris on becoming the youngest ever Prime Minister of Ireland. Highly value our historical ties that are based on shared belief in democratic values. Looking forward to work together to further strengthen India- Ireland bilateral partnership," posts PM Modi