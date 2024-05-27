The Noida Police have arrested an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in connection with the death of a woman found in his apartment at Lotus Boulevard Society, Sector 100. The deceased, Shilpa Gautam, was an HR official at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

The incident came to light on Saturday when Gautam's body was discovered hanging from a cloth rope in the officer's flat in Tower 8. Upon receiving the information, police from Sector 39, along with a forensic team, quickly arrived at the scene, notified the deceased's family, and collected evidence.

Gautam's family has accused the IRS officer, identified as Saurabh Meena, of being responsible for her death. According to the family, Meena and Gautam had been in a relationship for three years after meeting on a dating app. They had been living together in the Noida apartment.

Gautam's father claimed that Meena had deceived and physically abused his daughter, promising marriage but failing to fulfill this promise, which led to frequent arguments between the couple.

Following these accusations, the police registered a case and arrested Meena, placing him in judicial custody. "We received information about the suicide of a woman in the Lotus Boulevard Society of Noida Sector 100. The family filed a complaint against Saurabh, with whom she was living. The accused has been arrested and a case registered under relevant IPC sections. Further investigation is ongoing," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Kumar told ANI.