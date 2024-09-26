Popular Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia also known as Beer Biceps faces a major setback as his two YouTube channels fell victim to a sophisticated cyber-attack. The hacker(s) renamed both channels to "Tesla" and deleted all existing videos, leaving Allahbadia questioning the future of his online career.

"Is this the end of my YouTube career?" Allahbadia wrote on his Instagram story, addressing the incident. "Was nice knowing y'all (s.i.c)," he added.

The attack employed a deceptive live stream featuring an AI-generated avatar of Elon Musk. This fake Musk urged viewers to invest in cryptocurrency with false promises of doubling their returns. The scam directed users to scan a QR code and deposit Bitcoin or Ethereum on a suspicious website, elonweb.net.

YouTube has since removed both channels, citing policy violations. Attempts to access the channels now result in a "This page isn't available" message.

Cybersecurity experts recognise this as a variant of the "Bitcoin doubling" scam, a tactic frequently used to target high-profile YouTube accounts.