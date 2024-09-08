The Islampur-bound Magadh Express (train number 20802) traveling from New Delhi split into two after the coupling between coaches 13 and 14 came apart. The mishap occurred on Sunday, September 8, at around 11:07 a.m. in Bihar's Buxar district.

Authorities confirmed that the incident happened between the Twiniganj and Raghunathpur stations. Fortunately, no passengers were injured during the unexpected separation of the train coaches. The train was immediately halted and moved to Raghunathpur railway station to repair the faulty coupling.

Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railways, provided details of the incident, stating, "The 20802 DN Magadh Express passed Twiniganj station at 11:07 hours. However, the train uncoupled between coach no. SER-192158 (S-7), the 13th from the engine, and coach no. SER-182333 (S-6), the 14th from the engine, at kilometer 635/32 on the down line between Twiniganj and Raghunathpur at 11:08 hours. The SPART (Self-Propelled Accident Relief Train) was called in at 11:35 hours."

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