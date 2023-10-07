The Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory to Indian nationals living in Israel to stay vigilant and observe safety protocols in view of the escalating tensions between the Israeli government and Hamas.

The advisory was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Indian Embassy in Israel. In view of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals in Israel have been asked to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement and remain close to safety shelters. he advisor has further information, Indians in Israel have been asked to visit the Israel Home Front Command website or their preparedness brochure.

The embassy has also shared helpline number +97235226748 in cases of emergency.



📢*IMPORTANT ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN ISRAEL*



For details visit-

Israel Home Front Command website: https://t.co/Sk8uu2Mrd4



Preparedness brochure: https://t.co/18bDjO9gL5 pic.twitter.com/LtAMGT9CwA — India in Israel (@indemtel) October 7, 2023

The advisory by the Indian Embassy comes in after rockets fired by Hamas militants reportedly killed 22 people, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare 'war.' The 'state of war' declaration came in Saturday morning after Hamas launched around 5000 rockets from Gaza what is clearly the biggest attack on Israel in years. Several armed militants of Hamas have also infiltrated into Israel by crossing the border.

The Israeli army in the meantime has declared 'Operation Iron Swords' against Hamas militants with the airforce launching an attack with dozens of fighter jets targeting the Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.