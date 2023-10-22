India today sent humanitarian aid to strife-torn Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the war between Hamas and Israel.

Nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material have been sent to Palestine, which will reach the country via Egypt.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, "An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt."

The items will be sent to Palestine via the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

Bagchi informed that the humanitarian aid includes "essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets, among other necessary items".