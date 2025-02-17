The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully developed a cutting-edge 10-tonne propellant mixer for solid motors, marking a significant leap forward in India’s space technology capabilities.

In an official statement, ISRO highlighted the importance of solid propulsion in space transportation, noting that "Solid propulsion plays a crucial role in Indian Space Transportation Systems, and the vertical mixer is one of the critical equipment in solid motor production."

The agency also emphasized the complexity of producing solid propellants, which form the foundation of rocket motors, requiring the careful and precise mixing of highly sensitive and hazardous ingredients.

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota collaborated with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) in Bengaluru to design and build the world’s largest solid propellant mixing equipment: the 10-tonne Vertical Planetary Mixer. This state-of-the-art technology is expected to enhance production efficiency for solid motor segments.

Describing it as a "significant technological marvel," ISRO confirmed that the new mixer has passed factory-level acceptance tests and will drive improvements in productivity, quality, and throughput for heavy solid motor production.

The project, executed in collaboration with academia and industry, is part of the Department of Space's broader efforts to enhance India’s self-reliance in critical space technologies. "The realization of the indigenous 10-tonne vertical mixer is a true testament to India’s growing technological prowess, self-reliance, and unwavering commitment to innovation," ISRO added.

The formal handover of the mixer took place on Thursday at CMTI, Bengaluru, where it was presented to the Director of SDSC SHAR by the Director of CMTI in the presence of ISRO Chairperson V. Narayanan.