The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to commercialize its heaviest rocket system, the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3).

On October 23, it will be used to launch 36 broadband satellites for a British startup- OneWeb.

The launch of the 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' is set for 0007 hours IST on October 23 (midnight on October 22).

Cryo stage and equipment bay (EB) assembly are now complete. In the vehicle, satellites are encapsulated and assembled while the final vehicle inspections are underway.

The launch will take place at the spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. ISRO has successfully accomplished multiple commercial launches in the past, but this will be the first time they will use their heaviest launching engine, the LVM 3.

The Indian Space Research Organization has launched a plethora of satellites for a variety of clients. Different versions of their Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicles, or GSLVs, have been utilized to launch various satellites. The most powerful one to date is known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III, or simply the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 or LVM3.