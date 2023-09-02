The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of its next big project, the Aditya-L1 Mission, India's first solar mission that could revolutionise the understanding of the Sun's dynamics and space weather.

ISRO has set the date for the launch of its first-ever solar mission on 2 September, Saturday. Aditya-L1 Mission will be launched today by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Sriharikota.



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According to ISRO, the Aditya-L1 mission is the first space-based observatory-class Indian solar mission to study the Sun.

It will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.

Earlier, a team of ISRO scientists arrived at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh ahead of the mission launch, similar to how they visited the temple before the launch of Chandrayaan-3.