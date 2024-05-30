The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on May 30 hailed Agnikul Cosmos' successful launch of the Agnibaan (Suborbital Tech Demonstrator) SoRTed-01 mission from their own launch pad, terming it a "major milestone."

In a congratulatory message on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO celebrated Agnikul Cosmos' achievement, calling it "the first-ever controlled flight of a semi-cryogenic liquid engine realised through additive manufacturing."

The Agnibaan rocket, powered by Agnikul's in-house designed data acquisition systems and flight computers, demonstrated the capability of its entire avionics chain to control the vehicle's propulsion system during the test.

With a payload capacity of up to 300 kg to orbits around 700 km high, Agnibaan can access both low and high inclination orbits and is designed to be mobile, capable of launching from more than 10 ports. Driven by LOX/Kerosene engines in all its stages, the rocket's configuration can be customized based on the customer's mission, satellite, and launch port requirements.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also congratulated Agnikul Cosmos, highlighting that the launch marked India's first flight with a semi-cryogenic engine and the world's first flight with a single-piece 3D printed rocket engine. The vehicle was completely designed and assembled in-house at Agnikul's facilities within IIT Madras.

This achievement comes on the heels of India's successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole and the launch of Aditya-L1, the country's first solar mission, in 2023. These milestones not only solidified India's position in the global space economy but also fueled the growth of the private space sector in the country.

With ambitious goals like establishing the 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040, India's space programme continues to soar to new heights, paving the way for further advancements in space exploration and technology.