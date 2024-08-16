ISRO successfully launched the Earth Observation Satellite-8 (EOS-8) on August 16 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission marks the third and final developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D3).

The EOS-8 mission aims to enhance India's satellite-based surveillance and disaster monitoring capabilities. The satellite, built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, is equipped with three advanced payloads: the Electro-Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry Payload (GNSS-R), and the SiC UV Dosimeter. These payloads will support various applications, including environmental monitoring, flood detection, and ocean surface wind analysis.

The EOS-8 satellite operates in a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of 475 km with a mission life of one year. It incorporates cutting-edge technology, such as an Integrated Avionics system and flexible solar panels, to demonstrate onboard advancements.

With this successful launch, ISRO has completed its SSLV Development Project. The technology will now be transferred to Indian industry and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for commercial missions.