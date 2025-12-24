ISRO launches largest commercial LEO communications satellite for US firm

India’s space agency successfully carried out a major commercial launch on December 24, placing a next-generation US communications satellite into low Earth orbit using its heaviest rocket, marking a significant step in global satellite-based mobile connectivity.

Indian Space Research Organisation launched the BlueBird Block-2 satellite aboard the LVM3-M6 mission at 8.55 am from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, around 135 km east of Chennai. The launch followed the completion of a 24-hour countdown.

The 43.5-metre-tall LVM3 rocket, powered by two S200 solid strap-on boosters, lifted off smoothly and completed its powered flight in about 15 minutes. According to ISRO, the satellite is expected to separate from the launch vehicle and enter its designated circular orbit at an altitude of roughly 520 km.

The mission is being executed under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, and US-based satellite company AST SpaceMobile. The satellite forms part of AST SpaceMobile’s low Earth orbit constellation designed to deliver direct-to-mobile connectivity from space.

BlueBird Block-2 is considered a key technology demonstrator for future space-based mobile networks. The satellite is designed to support 4G and 5G voice calls, video calls, messaging, streaming and data services directly on standard mobile phones, without the need for specialised ground equipment.

With a massive 223 square metre phased-array antenna, BlueBird Block-2 is the largest commercial communications satellite deployed in low Earth orbit to date. The constellation is intended to operate at altitudes of around 600 km, providing near-global coverage.

ISRO officials said the launch time was revised from 8.54 am to 8.55 am to ensure precise orbital insertion. Earlier schedules had placed the liftoff later in the day, but timings were progressively advanced to optimise mission parameters.

The successful launch strengthens India’s position as a reliable provider of heavy-lift commercial launch services and highlights the growing role of ISRO in the global satellite communications market.